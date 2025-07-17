Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $246.12 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.48.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.