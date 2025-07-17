Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.