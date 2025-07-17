Napatree Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $321.67 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

