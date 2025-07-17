Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

