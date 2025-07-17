Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $573.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $577.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

