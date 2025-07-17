Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,242,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,227.39.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,250.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,228.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,056.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $532.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

