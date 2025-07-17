Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

