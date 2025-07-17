Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

