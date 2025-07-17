Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VO opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

