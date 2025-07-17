Bailard Inc. Sells 44 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $298.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.48.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

