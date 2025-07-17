Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,250.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $1,400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,233.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

