MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $445.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.89. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $447.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

