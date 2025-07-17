Montis Financial LLC Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

