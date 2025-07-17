Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.338. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

