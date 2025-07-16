FWG Holdings LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

FWG Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.7% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,097,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

