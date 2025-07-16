Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

