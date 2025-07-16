BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

