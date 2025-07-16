Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 637,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.