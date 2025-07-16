Dero Trading Up 1.8% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $22.13 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119,042.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00420386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00081985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00280283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00016437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

