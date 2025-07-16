Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 4,857 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $187.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

