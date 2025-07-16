Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 7,276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $279.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

