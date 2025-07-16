Financial Comparison: Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) versus Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Steakholder Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smithfield Foods $14.14 billion 0.66 $892.36 million $2.27 10.52 Steakholder Foods $10,000.00 173.60 -$8.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Smithfield Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Smithfield Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smithfield Foods and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Smithfield Foods currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

