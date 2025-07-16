Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

