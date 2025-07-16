Synthetix Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $226.74 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $226.74 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118,807.67 or 0.99803007 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,645.85 or 0.99667073 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
