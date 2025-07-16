Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Decreased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

