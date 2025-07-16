Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

