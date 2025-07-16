West Family Investments Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9%

JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $373.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

