Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 4,565 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,826,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 289,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

