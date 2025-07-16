Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 128.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

