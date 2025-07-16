iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

IWP stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.