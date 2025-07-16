Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $373.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

