Stevens Capital Partners Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.