Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 58,953 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.84% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $924.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

