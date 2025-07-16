iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

