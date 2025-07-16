Head to Head Analysis: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Century Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSK and Century Aluminum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $5.23 billion 0.45 $70.27 million N/A N/A Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 0.84 $336.80 million $1.18 16.97

Century Aluminum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NSK and Century Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than NSK.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43%

Risk and Volatility

NSK has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats NSK on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

