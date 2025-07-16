Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

