Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 69,703,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 85,476,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 million, a PE ratio of -916.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

