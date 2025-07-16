Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.