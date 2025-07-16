Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $418.32 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

