Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

