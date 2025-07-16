James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

