8,367 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $176,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

