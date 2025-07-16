Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6%

Chubb stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

