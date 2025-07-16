Theory Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ESGU opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

