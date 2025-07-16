iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWO opened at $288.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average is $273.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

