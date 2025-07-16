James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

