Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.00.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $745.87 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $758.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.16, a PEG ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

