MB Generational Wealth LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 637,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

