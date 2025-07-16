MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $14.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MB Generational Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $307.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

