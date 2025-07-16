Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,112,000 after purchasing an additional 370,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,492,000 after acquiring an additional 304,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 666,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 806,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

